Opposition campaigns for Karnataka’s porn watching education minister Tanveer Sait to resign

MYSURU: Karnataka leaders of Opposition parties bayed for the blood of primary and secondary education minister Tanvir Sait, CM Siddaramaiah said he has sought an explanation from his cabinet colleague, and would initiate action based on it. CM Siddaramaiah said he has sought an explanation from his cabinet colleague, and would initiate action based on it.



When asked if he would seek the resignation of Mr Tanvir Sait if such a demand aired by BJP MLAs as the minister was caught on camera flipping through sleazy images on his cell phone, Mr Siddaramaiah said: “BJP leaders had watched porn inside the Legislative Assembly, so we had demanded their resignation. I have asked him (Mr Sait) to submit an explanation immediately. Based on it, I will decide on further course of action.”

In Bengaluru, leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Jagadish Shettar, demanded Mr Sait’s resignation for watching porn clippings on his cell phone during Tipu Jayanthi celebrations in Raichur. “He should own moral responsibility and resign from the ministry,” he added.

Mr Shettar charged that Mr Sait had brought disrepute and lowered the dignity and decorum of education department. What could teachers, parents and students expect from this tainted minister, he asked.

Jagadish Shettar demanded that the Education Minister has forgotten his responsibility, during a government program, he watched porn clips, his attitude brings shock to everyone, thus he has no moral right to continue in the ministry.

The Tanveer Sait episode in the backdrop of Tipu Jayathi indicated that Siddramaiah government is heading towards bankruptcy, Chief Minister is always questioning the morality of the BJP, now he should exhibit his morality by dropping tainted minister from the Cabinet, Mr. Shettar said.

If Chief Minister does not drop the tainted minister from the Cabinet, BJP will raise the issue in the coming session in Belagavi, he warned. Shobha Karandlaje, MP, demanded the resignation of Mr. Sait from the Cabinet.

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy demanded the resignation of Mr. Sait