Opposition leader M K Stalin visits Jayalalithaa at the Apollo hospital

Chennai, October 8: DMK treasurer and opposition leader M K Stalin had visited Jayalalithaa at the apollo hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Stalin was not able to meet the AIADMK chief. He said that he met Finance Minister O Panneerselvam and Health Minister Vijaya Bhaskar and enquired about CM’s health.

“Karunanidhi had already released a statement wishing her best of health and she should return to govern soon. We came to the hospital to enquire about her health. We met minister O Panneerselvam and Vijaya Bhaskar. We have been informed that she is recovering. We hope that she gets well soon,” he said. Arriving at the hospital just past 7 pm, Stalin was accompanied by DMK leaders Duraimurgan and K Ponmudi.

MDMK Chief Vaiko, BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan and CPI(M) state secretary G Ramakrishnan had also visited Jayalalitha on Saturday.

MDMK chief Vaiko had spent more than an hour’s time speaking with doctors about Jayalalithaa’s health.

“All the sadness of the AIADMK people will be wiped off soon. She is fine and the Chief Minister would return home very soon. She was the one who did all the fight for the Cauvery issue and for the farmers. I spoke with the doctors especially the doctor from London who came twice and thanked him. I pray to goddess for her recovery,” said Vaiko as he came out of the hospital premises.

Like Stalin and Vaiko, CPI (M)’s G Ramakrishnan’s was also able to meet only her doctors and senior cabinet ministers. “I wish her speedy recovery. Doctors are giving her the best treatment available. I inquired about her health with doctors and senior ministers. I hope she gets back to public life soon,” Ramakrishnan said.

BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan reached the hospital at around 3 pm and spoke to the doctors abou the CM’s health condition.

Speaking highly about Jayalalithaa’s comebacks in her political career, the state BJP president said she will make a similar comeback, this time on the health front, reports thenewsminute.com.

“I talked to the doctors and came to know about the treatment given to her and she is in recovery phase. There are high chances of her recovering fully and I’m very much hopeful about it.

“Jayalalithaa has faced many political challenges and have won through all those challenges. Same as that she will win this time also,” Soundararajan has shared his hope.

All these visits are a day after Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had visited Apollo hospital Chennai and reportedly spent 30 minutes in the hospital enquiring about her health.

This was actually a surprise visit which initiated the visits of all these politicians.

“The chief minister is improving well and she is going to be all right,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters waiting outside the Greams Road hospital.

“I came from Delhi to extend my support and Congress president’s support. Chief minister Jayalalitha is improving and she will get well soon. I give my maximum energy to Jayalalithaa so that she gets well soon,” Rahul Gandhi added.