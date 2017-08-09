Opposition needs to shift strategy in 2019 elections: Omar Abdullah on Ahmed Patel’s victory

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, August 9: On Wednesday, the previous Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the victory of the Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls “could not have never been this difficult” and the opposition party wishes to think and shift the strategy to oppose the BJP in the 2019 general elections.

According to a tweet by the National Conference (NC) working president, ” Ahmed bhai’s victory has gained a development but it could have never been this difficult, the introspection and the shift in the strategy was sanctioned. How many evidences are required more in order to understand that the opposition parties are against a harsh, BJP political party.

On the role of the Election Commissioner, he again tweeted that the organisation” withstood the pressure of 5 senior cabinet ministers to deliver a verdict that was a crushing blow to the BJP.”