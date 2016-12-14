Opposition Parties demands special financial package for Vardah hit Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Dec 14: Opposition Congress, Left and DMK today sought immediate sanction a financial package to provide relief to cyclone ravaged Tamil Nadu, a demand which Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said will be considered by the government.

Jaitley said the government shares the concerns over the devastation caused by cyclone Vardah in Chennai and surrounding districts. “It is serious crisis.”

While some advance preparation was done by moving the NDRF teams and deploying army columns, the Centre will do whatever is needed to provide relief, he said. “I have heard the members. I will take into consideration” their suggestions and the government will decide on relief after consultations with the concerned authorities, he said.