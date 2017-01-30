Opposition to raise note ban in budget session of parliament.

New Delhi, Jan 30: Slamming the government for presenting the union budget on February 1, the opposition parties on Monday said they will raise the issue of demonetisation during the budget session of parliament.

Talking to reporters after an all-party meeting in the Parliament Library Building, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said the decision to advance the budget was against democratic practices.

“The way the government has decided to present the budget on February 1 is undemocratic. Our government in 2012 postponed the budget till elections,” Scindia said.

The Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting, where the opposition again questioned the motive behind advancing the budget date before the start of assembly elections in five states on February 4.

The Congress leader said his party would raise issues like demonetisation, increase in ceasefire violations on the Line of Control and security scenario in the country.

“This half of the session is short, so we have asked the government to allocate two days for discussing these issues and three days for motion of thanks to the President’s address,” he said.

Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Sitaram Yechury said the decision to have an early budget will have consequences.

“They will only have data till the second quarter of the year, the figures of the third quarter will not be there.

“Demonetisation has had such adverse impact on the economy. Its effect will not be taken into account because the figures will not be available,” Yechury said. “The government should postpone the budget.”

He said his party too wanted a discussion on demonetisation.

