Oprah may run for US President in 2020

WashingtonDC , Mar. 2: Though, in the past, Oprah Winfrey has expressed she will never run for President, but, the ‘recent events’ may just have changed her mind.

The television mogul, in a recent interview at The David Rubenstein Show, said that the recent events have forced her to reconsider running for President one day, reports E! Online.

“I actually never considered the question even a possibility. I just thought, ‘Oh!’,” she said.

She continued, “Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough, I don’t know.’ And now I’m thinking.Oh!”

Oprah’s ability to connect with the people and surrogate their thoughts is considered to be one of the biggest reasons for her to join politics.

On a related note, she also shared the reasons that took ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ to the top: “My skill comes not from my interviewing ability; my skill comes from my listening ability and my skill comes from me knowing fundamentally inside myself that I am no different than the audience.”

For the uninitiated, Oprah Winfrey hosted the ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ for 25 years and covered women’s issues, relationships, celebrities, current events, social issues and global perspectives. (ANI)