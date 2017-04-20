OPS camp sets new conditions for merger, now asks need proof for ouster of Sasikala

Chennai, April 20: KP Munusamy of the OPS faction on Thursday said that they never demanded the CMs post and this isn’t the issue. He was talking to the media over the power tussle and merger deals of the two groups in the AIADMK. Meanwhile, the OPS camp has put forward a new demand to the EPS ruling camp. Their latest demand is that now they need proof for the ouster of Sasikala from AIADMK.

The main demands of the OPS camp

1. CM and AIADMK General Secretary post for OPS.

2. Removal of Sasikala loyalist ministers.

3. Statement of the party on the ouster of Sasikala and Dinakaran.

4. Resignation letters of Sasikala and Dinakaran.

5. Probe into Jayalalithaa’s death.

Reportedly, there are appeals from the Panneerselvam camp to elect him as the new chief minister in place of Edappadi Palaniswamy who was chosen as Sasikala’s proxy. They have also placed a demand to make OPS the general secretary of the party.

However, the AIADMK’s main faction has not commented on any development. According to sources, they want Palaniswamy to continue as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and give the deputy CM’s position to O Panneerselvam.

According to the EPS camp formula, Palaniswamy should continue as CM, the post of Deputy CM will be given to OPS and they would include Mafoi Pandiarajan and S Semmalai to the cabinet.

Leaders of present dispensation have been remarking about CM’s post. We never demanded it & this isn’t the issue: KP Munusamy (OPS faction) pic.twitter.com/M6AYADATgp — ANI (@ANI_news) April 20, 2017

Disagreement exists between the Panneerselvam and Palanisamy camps over the allocation of portfolios in case of an alliance. According to reports, both camps want their own heads to be Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The Palanisamy camp claims that it would not be prudent for the state to have its 4th CM in 6 months, and hence Palanisamy should continue.

While Lok Sabha Speaker Thambidurai commented that “He won a trust vote with 122 MLAs endorsing his leadership. Thus he will continue and there is no change in that stand. We will hold talks (for merger) and iron out issues”.