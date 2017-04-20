OPS camp wants Panneerselvam as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Chennai, April 20: M Thambidurai, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader, on Thursday met Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao at the Rajbhavan, reports said.

After the meeting, Thambidurai says that it was just a courtesy visit and not any political matters was discussed.

Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) faction led by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was slated hold a meeting on Thursday, to form out a strategy for talks with the EPS group led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy.

All demands of OPS camp accepted will order probe over Jaya’s death: EPS

O Panneerselvam and E Palanisamy camps are in a disagreement over the allocation of portfolios in case of a merger.

Both camps of the AIADMK factions want their respective leaders to be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The Palanisamy camp argues that it would not be prudent for the state to have its 4th Chief Minister in 6 months, and hence Edappadi Palanisamy should stay, says some media reports.

Edappadi Palanisamy won a trust vote with 122 legislature members endorsing his leadership. Thus Palaniswamy will continue and there is no change in that stand. We will hold talks (for merger) and iron out issues,” M Thambidurai was quoted as saying on the issue.

O Panneerselvam however, has been three times Chief Minister, twice on late All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) supremo J Jayalalithaa’s order, and his faction is using this as its argument to bolster his case for the top post.

M Thambidurai, the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker, had on Monday said the TTV Dhinakaran faction was ready to hold talks with the O Panneerselvam camp so as to work for the merger of the two factions.

“Those who left due to differences… let them come, we are ready to talk,” Thambidurai told reporters in Chennai.

TTV Dhinakaran has since been forced to step aside but said on Wednesday that he would not resign from the post of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) deputy general secretary until he gets the green signal from party supremo VK Sasikala Natarajan, who is lodged in Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru.