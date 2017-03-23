OPS gets electric poll, Sasikala gets hat as election symbols.

Chennai, March 23: According to the latest update, Sasikala faction has been allotted the ‘hat’ symbol with the name AIADMK Amma by the Election Commission. Earlier reports said her faction also called the EPS (Edappadi Palaniswami) faction was given the autorickshaw symbol.

The Election Commission gave the ‘electricity pole’ symbol to the O Panneerselvam camp. The OPS camp will be called AIADMK Puratchi Thalavi Amma, while the Sasikala faction will be called AIADMK (Amma).

Prior, both the Panneerselvam and Sasikala groups of the AIADMK had communicated stun over the survey board’s freezing of the ‘two leaves’ image and said that they would do everything possible to recover it.

AIADMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran said he didn’t expect such a result and, to the point that he would win the RK Nagar by-poll and recover the earlier image.

The Election Commission has said it conveyed an impermanent decision in light of the fact that there wasn’t sufficient time to look at records presented by both sides and take a reasonable choice. It says both sides can submit additional archives and put forth their defence again before April 17.