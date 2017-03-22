OPS or Sasikala? EC to Decide Today Who Will Get ‘Two Leaves’

Chennai, March 22: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday will choose which group of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is the legitimate inquirer to the party’s Election Symbol – Two Leaves – a decision that could possibly have an extensive effect on both O. Panneerselvam and Sasikala Natarajan in Tamil Nadu politics.

Sources stated that both OPS and Sasikala camp pioneers will meet Election Commission today and the commission probably declares that who will hold the Party symbol – ‘Two Leaves’.

The battle about party symbol has grabbed in perspective of the byelection to the R K Nagar assembly constituency in Chennai on April 12. The assembly constituency is held by former Chief Minister and AIADMK Chief J Jayalalithaa. The by-election has been necessitated by her death.

On Tuesday, Sasikala-drove All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) submitted an appeal before the commission staking claim to the party’s two leave symbol. Party Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran has asserted that the ‘two leaves’ symbol has belongs to his group and that he would be submitted the nomination for the R K Nagar election on March 23.

Submitting of nominations for the RK Nagar by-election started on March 16. Scrutiny of nominations would occur on March 24th when the party symbol will turn a key issue. The byelection results will be pronounced on April 17.