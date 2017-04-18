OPS to become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister again? Demands ouster of Sasiakala, Dinakaran and probe in Jayalalithaa's death.

Chennai, April 18: Late-night discussions are back in Tamil Nadu politics after a short break. This time it is by the state’s ministers. Reportedly, the two groups of the AIADMK is holding discussions on a merger. It was all united before the death of the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

In a press meet called by O Pannerselvam, he put forward three conditions for the merger. The first one is that he wants Sasikala and Dinakaran to be out of the party. Secondly, he wants an election for the post of party general Secretary. And thirdly, he wants to conduct a fresh and impartial probe in the death of former Chief Minster J Jayalalithaa.

O Panneerselvan while talking to the media said that he needs to safeguard Amma’s legacy. He said that it is their aim to retain the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol. He added that Amma had once expelled Sasikala and Dinakaran from the party, and Dinakaran had no place in the party till Amma’s death. Yesterday, the Delhi Police Crime branch had booked the party general secretary and Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran on charges of allegedly attempting to bribe Election Commission officials to get ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

Reportedly, most of the senior leaders in the AIADMK was unsatisfied of Dinakaran’s entry in the party and rise as the General Secretary.

There exist high chances of the AIADMK to reunite and rescue the two leaves symbol. Leaders of the OPS EPS camp may merge. If the reunion happens, O Panneerselvam may emerge as the leader of the reunited AIADMK. Besides these, Sasikala would be kept away from party affairs and Dinakaran would be shown the door.

When the media persons asked if Sasikala aka ‘Chinamma’ would quit from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in case if the merger took place, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar said, “We have no information regarding this.”