OPS Vs Sasikala: Sasikala breaks down while addressing AIADMK MLAs at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur

Chennai, Feb 13: Tamil Nadu’s acting Chief Minister O. Panneeerselvam will be attending office on Monday after a week’s gap, said officials.

On Sunday, he told the media that he would be going to the state secretariat on Monday.

School Education Minister K. Pandiarajan will also be attending office, the officials said.

Panneeerselvam did not attend office ever since he revolted against AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on February 7, alleging that his resignation was a forced one.

He resigned on February 5 paving the way for Sasikala to become the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, general secretary of AIADMK, VK Sasikala Natarajan played emotional card. She, now, revealed what were the last words of her close companion and former chief minister of the state J Jayalalithaa when she was taking her last breaths.

On Sunday, addressing AIADMK MLAS at the Golden Bay Resort in Koovathur near Mahabalipuram, Sasikala had urged them to take a pledge in front of portrait of late Tamil Nadu chief minister that they will help the party capture the secretariat. Sasikala broke down while addressing AIADMK MLAs at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur Tamil Nadu.