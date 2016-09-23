In order to get Jio SIM, first get Aadhaar card and buy JioFi device or LYF phone

Mumbai,Sept23:As the scramble for the free Jio SIM continues, getting one is turning out to be more difficult than it ought to be. Not only the long wait — in the form of actual queues and virtual wait lists — continues but many Reliance store now seem to be running out of the registration forms that allowed them to disburse SIM cards earlier. So instead of using the registration forms, they are handing out SIM cards using the Aadhaar-based registration process and if a consumer doesn’t have an Aadhaar card, he or she is out of luck.

For example the Reliance Digital Store in Great India Palace on Thursday was neither disbursing the free SIM cards — the servers are down for the last three days, said the staff — nor had the any registration forms available that would enable them to sell JioFi or Lyf phones with a SIM card inside it. The only way the SIM card was available was if a consumer had an Aadhaar card and if he or she was willing to buy a JioFI device or a Lyf phone.

In fact, the staff at the store said that the registration forms were no longer coming to the store from Jio offices. “We haven’t got them for the last few weeks. So now we are giving out SIM cards or selling Jio devices only to the consumers who have an Aadhaar card,” said a salesperson.

It is worth noting that a few weeks ago Reliance rolled out e-KYC for Jio SIM cards using Aadhaar card as the base. According to Jio, the Aadhaar-based KYC process allows it to complete the Jio registration process for a consumers with minutes. However, the Aadhaar-based KYC process is not yet available in all Reliance Jio stores and all cities. For now only big stores like the Reliance Digital Store in Great India Palace have been equipped with it.

At the same time, getting Jio SIM continues to be a frustrating experience. The queues and wait lists are long at most places and although Jio had hoped that with Aadhaar-based KYC process it would speed up the disbursement of SIM cards, that hasn’t yet happened due to the great rush.