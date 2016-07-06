Organ donation should become a social movement: Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P.Nadda

New Delhi, June 6: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P.Nadda on saturday urged people to come forward and donate organs and said that organ donation should become a social movement in the country.

Nadda was speaking at a function organised by Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti (DDDS) here on Saturday. The Samiti organised a dialogue on framing of the protocol to develop respect for donated cadavers and the families of cadaver donors amongst the medical teaching community.

Nadda urged people to come forward and donate organs to save lives. “Donating organs is a gift of life and is an altruistic, egalitarian and essentially moral act. Organ donation can benefit the recipient largely by improving health, quality and span of his life and even save him from death or other critical conditions,” said Nadda.

The minister also urged the participants to list the solutions that will encourage organ and body donation and assured that the government will not delay implementation.

“The ministry has started taking concrete steps for harvesting of cadaver organs and tissues and hope that the government will be able to optimally utilise this vast national resource,” said Nadda.

“The benefits of initiatives should reach out to every nook and corner of the country and should not be limited to cities only,” he added.

He added the demand for organs would continue to increase manifold in the future keeping in view the increased incidence of lifestyle diseases.

“There is a need to create a system for improving the rate of safe, effective and ethical donation of cadaver organs for transplantation in those who need them badly,” Nadda added.