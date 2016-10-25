Organisations are struggling to identify and correct vulnerabilities in virtual and Cloud environments, worldwide  

New Delhi, October 25: Organisations globally are struggling to identify and correct vulnerabilities in virtual and Cloud environments, Skybox Security, a global leader in security analytics, said on Tuesday.

According to “2016 Trends Report: Analyzing the Attack Surface” conducted with research firm CyberEdge Group, the findings showed that organisations are least automated in areas related to collecting data about virtual and cloud-based systems, applications and analysing and remediating firewall rules that violate policies and regulations.

The survey involved 275 IT professionals in enterprises and government agencies with more than 500 employees.

“The lack of an automated approach among so many organisations is alarming, especially when you consider that the industry is experiencing a severe shortage of security professionals,” said Kevin Flynn, Director of Product Marketing, Skybox.

“The organisations should be investigating tools that automate configuration, vulnerability and policy management,” he added.

While 92 percent of organisations use automated tools to detect vulnerabilities in hosts and servers, only 54 percent use automated tools to assess security controls on cloud-based systems and applications.