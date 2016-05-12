Oriental Sea Food Festival kick starts at Chowman in Kolkata

Kolkata, May 12: Chowman, Kolkata’s favorite fine dining restaurant for authentic Chinese cuisine, kick started its Oriental Sea food Festival on Thursday.

The festival starting for all from May 5 till May 31 will offer the most exotic sea food in various preparations to give the city a first of its kind experience.

The festival was inaugurated by Tollywood actress Pallavi Chatterjee . Also present on the occasion was Mr. Debaditya Chaudhury, Managing Director, Chowman Chain of Restaurants. Debaditya is also the founder member of the renowned Bangla rock band- Lakkhichhara.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Debaditya Chaudhury said, “I have always wanted to offer the people of Kolkata the best in Chinese cuisine and I am glad that Chowman has been so well received by the people. I also believe in giving people a different experience from time to time so that they get the taste of the most exotic food. Therefore we organize these festivals which are different from the ones that keep running at other restaurants. The oriental sea food festival will include a wide variety of dishes staring from Chilli basil octopus, honey fried chilli squid, lobster in sweet coriander sauce, Chilli mountain octopus and loads more”.

The lavish spread of sea food delicacies that will be on offer during the festival are:

STARTERS

– Stir Fried Butter Garlic Jumbo Prawn with Almond & Exotic Veg.

– Pepper Garlic Whole Crab

– Batter fried squid served with sweet chilli sauce (Golden Fried Squid)

– Honey Fried Chilli Squid

– Stir Fried Fish with cashew nut and Sichuan dried pepper

– Chilli Mountain Octopus

– Chinese Barbecue Style Wok Fried Lobster

MAIN COURSE

– Burnt Garlic Steamed Basa

– Jumbo Prawn in Chilli Corn Sauce

– Lobster in Sweet Coriander Sauce

– Chilli Basil Octopus

– Chilli Lime Steam Crab Meat

– Fried Squid in Rice Wine Sauce

The festival is on from 15th May ’16 to 31st May ’16 and a meal for two will cost Rs 2000/- plus taxes.