Orlando releases names, ages of 8 nightclub shooting victims

ORLANDO, JUNE 13: The City of Orlando has released names and ages of victims of the nightclub shooting whose next of kin have been contacted. The list will be periodically updated on www.cityoforlando.net/blog/victims/ as those who died are identified and families and loved ones notified. The city gave no additional information other than the names.

—Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34

—Stanley Almodovar III, 23

—Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo, 20