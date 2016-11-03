OROP politics: Rahul Gandhi reaches veteran’s village for funeral, Kejriwal on his way

New Delhi, Nov 03: Politics over the alleged suicide of an Army veteran over his pension shifts from Delhi to his village in Haryana today, with Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi reaching Bhiwani for the funeral. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also confirmed his presence for the funeral.

Retired Subedar Ram Kishen Grewal’s funeral will be held in his village in Bhiwani, a little over a 100 km from Delhi. “Will go to their village and meet Ram Kishan ji’s family there today,” Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted this morning. He will be accompanied by other top leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party.

Rahul Gandhi reached the village at around 11 am. Derek O’ Brien of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Party drove through the night and reached early this morning.

The subedar, who served in the Army for 30 years, ate sulpha tablets on Tuesday afternoon in the lawns of a government building in the heart of the capital. He died in hospital on Wednesday. The veteran’s family and friends said he had been trying to get in touch with Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar with a petition to demand the pension promised to him under the government’s One-Rank-One-Pension or OROP scheme.

The veteran’s son has said all his father wanted was a Rs 5000 hike.