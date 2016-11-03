OROP suicide: Delhi Police mishandled protests after the suicide of ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal

New Delhi, Nov 3: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner turned-politician Satyapal Singh on Thursday said Delhi Police had mishandled the protest which took place after the suicide by ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal over delay in the implementation of the One Rank, One Pension (OROP).

“I think Delhi Police should have handled the situation better, as they completely mishandled it,” he said.

“Opposition parties have nothing to do with the victim or with the army. Same people were questioning the army over the surgical strike and they just want to score their political browny points,” he added.

“There is no harm in letting anyone meets the family of the ex-serviceman but Delhi Police should have managed it in a better way,” the BJP MP from Baghpat said.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were on Wednesday detained by police in Delhi for several hours — Gandhi twice — in an apparent bid to prevent them from meeting the bereaved family.

Several leaders of Congress and AAP including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also held by the police even as Rahul and Kejriwal tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI