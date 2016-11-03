OROP Suicide : Rs 10 lakh compensation for family of army veteran

November 3, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Nov 03: Meanwhile, Haryana Transport Minister, Krishan Lal Panwar announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to family of Ram Kishan Grewal, the Army veteran who committed suicide, and a job to one family member.

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi was among a series of politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress senior Kamal Nath and Derek O’ Brien from the TMC who traveled this morning to the Haryana village of Ram Kishen Grewal, a former soldier who committed suicide over an insufficient pension. Parties deny that they are mining a tragedy for political leverage, claiming they want to honour an army veteran and force the government to deliver an important policy.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Rahul Gandhi marches to OROP beat, Ex-servicemen meet today
OROP: Ex-serviceman who committed suicide cannot be branded as a ‘martyr’, says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
OROP suicide: Delhi Police mishandled protests after the suicide of ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal
OROP Suicide: Now, VK Singh says veteran was a Congress worker
OROP Suicide : ‘We will give compensation of Rs 1 crore to his family’, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
OROP politics: Rahul Gandhi reaches veteran’s village for funeral, Kejriwal on his way
Top