OROP Suicide : ‘We will give compensation of Rs 1 crore to his family’, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Bhiwani,Nov 03: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced a Rs 1 crore compensation and job to the family of retired soldier Ram Kishan Grewal who killed himself on Tuesday demanding the OROP’s implementation.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said this in the presence of the ex-serviceman’s son Jaswant and a large number of people at the cremation ceremony in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

Earlier today, Haryana Transport Minister, Krishan Lal Panwar announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to family of Ram Kishan Grewal, the Army veteran who committed suicide, and a job to one family member.

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi was among a series of politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress senior Kamal Nath and Derek O’ Brien from the TMC who traveled this morning to the Haryana village of Ram Kishen Grewal, a former soldier who committed suicide over an insufficient pension. Parties deny that they are mining a tragedy for political leverage, claiming they want to honour an army veteran and force the government to deliver an important policy.