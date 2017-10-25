Orphanage in the name of Mother Teresa allegedly sells orphans to foreign countries, says police

Patna, October 25: An orphanage in the name of Mother Teresa, in Bihar had allegedly sold orphans to foreign countries. Police had closed down the institution after finding them indulged in human trafficking.

According to reports from the police officials stated that for a while the Mother Teresa’s institution has been illegally going through this proceedings Complaints have also been raised as a result of high voltage from people.

The earlier incident shows that the murder of 3-year-old girl Sherin Mathews and her adopted parents Wesley Mathews and his wife Cini Mathews adopted the child Two years ago from Mother Teresa’s Anand Sai Ashram in Nalanda, near Sheratan Bihar.

Sundaram Kumar Porikaha, District Superintendent of Police stated that if a person wants to adopt a child from an institution shall undergo all the legal proceeding from the police department, But this adoption is not with the knowledge.

Moreover, the adopted baby named Sherin Mathews was taken to the US by Wesley Mathews and his wife Cini Mathews without following the legal proceedings, said police officials

Reports say, many allegations and complaint was registered in the police station, that Mother Teresa’s institution has allegedly selling orphaned children illegally to other countries, many of these children were kidnapped from Mother Teresa Anand Sai Ashram.

Complaints have also been raised as a result of high voltage sale of children.There were many children who were kidnapped and untied to grow up. There were all the children who were born in an illegitimate relationship, including the mother and father and the deceased.

However, the investigation has started Under the leadership of Thyagaraja, for the case of illegal sale of all children in institutions.