Osama bin Laden’s son carry forward his father’s infamous legacy, plans to avenge father’s death

Lahore/Pakistan, May 13: Osama Bin Laden’s documents seized in the Abbottabad raid reveal that the Al-Qaeda leader’s son, Hamza Bin Laden is most likely to carry forward his father’s infamous legacy and avenge his Father’s death.

A former FBI agent Ali Soufan, who is familiar with the Osama documents, unveiled the contents of the now-declassified letters in a television news channel discussion.

“Hamza is poised to lead a stronger, larger Al Qaeda,” Ali Soufan, who was leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe of the terror group after the September 11, 2001, attacks, revealed in an interview with CBS.

Soufan describes a letter from the son, Hamza, that was collected in the raid and now declassified. “He tells him that he remember ‘every look.every smile you gave me, every word you told me.’ Hamza would be about 28 now and wrote the letter when he was 22 and had not seen his father in several years. Hamza also wrote this: “I consider myself to be forged in steel. The path of jihad for the sake of God is what we live.”

Hamza, now 28, possess leadership qualities of inspiring and uniting the jihadist movement and the former FBI agent sees striking similarities between Laden and his son. He released two audio messages in last two years and he uses the same terminology, sentences used by his father Osama.

The FBI agent further stated that the US recognises Hamza as “specially designated global terrorist”, the same classification his father once held. “He’s basically saying, ‘American people, we’re coming and you’re going to feel it. And we’re going to take revenge for what you did to my father.Iraq.Afghanistan’.the whole thing was about vengeance.”

Al Qaeda has not, indeed, declined. The gathering stays responsible for all its major worldwide groups, except for the Islamic State (which spun off in 2014). Far from the glare of American consideration, those groups have been marshalling their powers.

The participation lists of these establishments make for calming perusing. Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is thought to have more than 4,000 warriors under its order. In Somalia, al-Shabaab has more than 7,000. In Syria, al Nusra gloats more than 20,000. Each of these numbers speaks to a huge increment from six years back. Then, al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb has made a great many dollars from playoff instalments, the Taliban is back responsible for a few Afghan territories, and al Qaeda’s South-east Asian partner, Jemaah Islamiyah, which had 31 fanatic madrassas when it completed the Bali dance club bombarding in 2002, now has 66. Managing this tremendous realm, al Qaeda’s headquarters—referred to inside the gathering as “Khorasan”— keeps on working from its holdfasts in Waziristan.

Though on 9/11 al Qaeda had a couple of hundred individuals, every one of them situated in a solitary nation, today it appreciates numerous places of refuge over the world. In Syria, Yemen, and different theatres, it has developed its energy still further by embeddings itself into neighbourhood common wars and more extensive geopolitical clashes. Contrasted with the mercilessness of Islamic State and its partners, there is an enticement to view al Qaeda establishments as “direct” groups in these contentions, or even potential partners—particularly when they work to separation themselves from the al Qaeda “mark,” the same number of have attempted to do in the course of recent years.

With inputs from a news agency.