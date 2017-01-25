Oscar 2017 Nominations: ‘La La Land’ gets 14
New York , Jan. 25 : Looks like ‘La La Land’ has made its way to the elite group as the Ryan Gosling-starrer flick has scored 14 slots in the nomination list for Oscars 2017.
With this, the neo-musical has equaled with ‘Titanic’ and ‘All About Eve’ for the most in Academy Award history, reports New York Times.
In another proud moment, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ fame Dev Patel has been nominated for the ‘Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)’ category for his performance in ‘Lion.’
Academy, this year, has also put an end to the past two ‘Oscar so white’ years by honouring six black actors, making a record, and including films like ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Fences’ and “‘Hidden Figures,’ in the best picture race.
Here’s the complete nomination list for Oscars 2017, which is going to take place on February 26, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles:
Best Picture:
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Best Actor In A Leading Role:
Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Best Actress In A Leading Role”
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Best Actor In A Leading Role:
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
Best Actress In A Supporting Role:
Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)
Best Directing:
Arrival (Denis Villeneuve)
Hacksaw Ridge (Mel Gibson)
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
Manchester By The Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)
Best Cinematography:
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best Original Score:
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Best Original Screenplay:
Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)
Manchester By The Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
20th Century Women (Mike Mills)
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Arrival (Eric Heisserer)
Fences (August Wilson)
Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)
Lion (Luke Davies)
Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)
Best Animated Feature:
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As A Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Best Film Editing:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Best Original Song:
‘Audition (The Fools Who Dream)’ (La La Land)
‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ (Trolls)
‘City Of Stars’ (La La Land)
‘The Empty Chair’ (Jim: The James Foley Story)
‘How Far I’ll Go’ (Moana)
Best Documentary Feature:
Fire At Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
Best Documentary Short:
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Best Foreign Language Film:
Land Of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Best Live Action Short:
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Best Animated Short Film:
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Best Sound Editing:
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best Sound Mixing:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Best Production Design:
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail Caesar
La La Land
Passengers
Best Visual Effects:
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Costume Design:
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Makeup and Hair Design:
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad (ANI)