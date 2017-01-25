Oscar 2017 Nominations: ‘La La Land’ gets 14

New York , Jan. 25 : Looks like ‘La La Land’ has made its way to the elite group as the Ryan Gosling-starrer flick has scored 14 slots in the nomination list for Oscars 2017.

With this, the neo-musical has equaled with ‘Titanic’ and ‘All About Eve’ for the most in Academy Award history, reports New York Times.

In another proud moment, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ fame Dev Patel has been nominated for the ‘Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)’ category for his performance in ‘Lion.’

Academy, this year, has also put an end to the past two ‘Oscar so white’ years by honouring six black actors, making a record, and including films like ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Fences’ and “‘Hidden Figures,’ in the best picture race.

Here’s the complete nomination list for Oscars 2017, which is going to take place on February 26, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles:

Best Picture:

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best Actor In A Leading Role:

Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best Actress In A Leading Role”

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Best Actor In A Leading Role:

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Best Actress In A Supporting Role:

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)

Best Directing:

Arrival (Denis Villeneuve)

Hacksaw Ridge (Mel Gibson)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

Manchester By The Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)

Best Cinematography:

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Original Score:

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Original Screenplay:

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)

Manchester By The Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

20th Century Women (Mike Mills)

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Arrival (Eric Heisserer)

Fences (August Wilson)

Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)

Lion (Luke Davies)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)

Best Animated Feature:

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Film Editing:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best Original Song:

‘Audition (The Fools Who Dream)’ (La La Land)

‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ (Trolls)

‘City Of Stars’ (La La Land)

‘The Empty Chair’ (Jim: The James Foley Story)

‘How Far I’ll Go’ (Moana)

Best Documentary Feature:

Fire At Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

Best Documentary Short:

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Foreign Language Film:

Land Of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Best Live Action Short:

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Best Animated Short Film:

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Best Sound Editing:

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best Production Design:

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail Caesar

La La Land

Passengers

Best Visual Effects:

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Costume Design:

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Makeup and Hair Design:

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad (ANI)