Oscar Pistorius awaits sentencing for murder of Reeva Steenkamp

South Africa July 6 :There’s only one person who will ever know precisely what transpired in Oscar Pistorius’ home in an upscale Pretoria neighborhood in the early hours of Valentine’s Day three years ago.

But when he arrives in a South African court on Wednesday, one thing seems certain: It’s the last day Pistorius will be a free man for a long time.

The world’s most famous Paralympic athlete is due to be sentenced for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Barring an appeal, it will be the final chapter of a saga that began on that fateful February morning in 2013 — when Pistorius fired four bullets through his bathroom door, killing Steenkamp — and that has transfixed South Africans ever since.

The amputee track star said he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder and feared for his life when he shot through the door. The prosecution said Pistorius had a violent streak, and that he murdered his lover after a late-night argument.

After a nearly 50-day trial stretched over seven months, Pistorius was found guilty of culpable homicide (much like manslaughter) in September 2014. Judge Thokozile Masipa ruled the sprinter had acted negligently when he shot Steenkamp, but that he didn’t do it intentionally, and sentenced him to five years in prison.