Oscar winner and singer Adele talks about postpartum depression and having children

Los Angeles, Nov 1 : Oscar winner singer Adele says she will not have another child as she suffered from bad postpartum depression after giving birth to her first baby with partner Simon Konecki, Angelo.

In an interview given to Vanity Fair, the “Hello” hitmaker said the depression she had was frightening.

“My knowledge of postpartum – or post-natal, as we call it in England – is that you don’t want to be with your child; you are worried you might hurt your child; you are worried you weren’t doing a good job.

“But I was obsessed with my child. I felt very inadequate; I felt like I’d made the worst decision of my life,” Adele said.

The 28-year-old songstress followed her partner’s advice to spend time with friends of hers who were also mothers.

“My boyfriend said I should talk to other women who were pregnant, and I said, I ain’t hanging around with a bunch of mothers. Then, without realizing it, I was gravitating towards pregnant women and other women with children, because I found them a bit more patient.”

But having a conversation with a friend who faced the same issue was what really helped her cope with the PPD.

“My friends who didn’t have kids would get annoyed with me, whereas I knew I could just sit there and chat absolute mush with my friends who had children, and we wouldn’t judge each other.

“One day I said to a friend, I hate this, and she just burst into tears and said, I hate this, too. And it was done. It lifted,” she said.