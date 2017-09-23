Our priority is development, not vote bank politics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Varanasi/Uttar Pradesh, September 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that ruling dispensation’s priority is development and not vote bank politics and elections.

Addressing farmers on the second day of his Varanasi visit, he also pitched for holistic development and said that the country is a bigger concern than a party for him.

“For us, governance is not about vote banks or winning elections. Our priority is the development of the country. I do not think of vote bank. For me, my country is a bigger concern than my party. The priority is the well-being of the nation,” the Prime Minister said.

In his address, the Prime Minister also pitched for a clean and new India and said ‘Swachhata’ collective responsibility.

“‘Swachhata’ has to become ‘Swabhav’. It is our collective responsibility. A cleaner India will also be a healthier India Swachhata is a difficult task to undertake. But if Modi doesn’t take up the difficult tasks, then who will,” the Prime Minister said.

Terming ‘Swachhata’ as Puja, the Prime Minister said that cleanliness is a way to serve the poor of India, adding that no one should live in dirt and an unclean environment.

“Swachhata should be our ultimate goal. Swachhata is the responsibility of every individual and every family. The diseases that spread at a rapid rate are caused due to lack of cleanliness,” he added.

The Prime Minister earlier in the inaugurated ‘Pashu Arogya Mela’ in Shahanshahpur, in the outskirts of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

Congratulating the Uttar Pradesh Government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organising Pashudhan Arogya Mela, the Prime minister said, the program will benefit the farmers across the state.

“Our country is a big milk producer, however, as compared to other milk producing nations, our production is less. With this initiative we will help our cattle to produce better and more milk, it will ultimately help in our nation’s growth. Focus on animal health is commendable. This focus will benefit the farmers across the state. Our farmers will benefit from this Pashudhan Arogya Mela,” he added.

During the address, the Prime Minister Modi also promised to double farmers’ income and said that significant work is being done in this regard.

Prime Minister Modi earlier in the day laid the foundation stone for toilet under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Shahanshahpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

He also handed loan waiver and housing scheme certificates to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana during the function.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Minister of State for Rural Development Mahendra Singh and BJP State Unit President Mahendra Nath Pandey were also present during the function.

On the first day of his visit, Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated a direct train service to Vadodara, and also unveiled the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul and the Mahamana Express. This train will connect Varanasi with Surat and Vadodara in Gujarat. (ANI)