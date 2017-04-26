Ousted AIADMK leader Dinakaran arrested, to be produced before court today

Chennai/New Delhi, April 26: After four days rigorous grilling, the Delhi Crime Branch had arrested TTV Dinakaran over the ‘two leaves’ symbol bribery case.

Along with Dinakaran, his aide Mallikarjuna was also arrested under IPC Section 170- Personating a public servant, and Section 120 B- Punishment of criminal conspiracy.

Dinakaran has been questioned by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police for t5he last four days. Only on the third day, Dinakaran admitted that he met Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the man alleged to be the agent in his bribery dealing with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to sources, Dinakaran refused to have associated Sukesh in the initial stages of questioning. He had to admit it later as Sukesh himself gave the details of his meeting with Dinakaran.

Dinakaran, who is accused of trying to bribe an Election Commission official in a bid to retain the ‘Two-leaves’ symbol of the AIADMK, however, affirmed that he did not pay any cash to Sukesh.

The Delhi Police now has to establish the pieces of evidence with possible reasons for which they might have met. For this, they have sought the help of the Election Commission official who helped him dealing with the election affairs.

Dinakaran will be produced before the court today

“He has been arrested. He will be produced before the Theez Hazari court today at 2 p.m. We would move a bail application,” Dinakaran’s lawyer Sarthak told.

Dramatic developments unfolded on Tuesday midnight, as after four days of marathon grilling, the Delhi Police finally arrested Dinakaran in the case involving the bribing of an Election Commission official to get the party’s ‘Two-leaves’ symbol.

Dinakaran’s faction was given the hat symbol for the cancelled RK Nagar assembly by-polls after the Election Commission froze their two leaves symbol while acknowledging the split in the party.