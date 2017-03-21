Out of court settlement on Ayodhya issue best way to maintain social harmony

New Delhi, March 21: In an obscure attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress Party on Tuesday said that the Ram Mandir issue has been a tool to gain power since the last 25 years, adding if both communities jointly agree to resolve the matter out of court then it’s the best way to maintain social unity and peace.

“Ram Mandir issue has been a medium to gain power since the last 25 years and also a reason of conflict between both communities in order to gain power. But if both parties mutually agree to settle the matter out of court then it’s the best way to maintain social harmony and peace among the people of both the communities,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told ANI.

“Otherwise the court can listen to both parties and give the judgment subsequently,” he added while responding to the Supreme Court’s declaration made earlier in the day on the Ayodhya dispute.

The apex court earlier said the Ayodhya conflict is a sensitive and sentimental issue, adding its best that this issue is resolved amicably.

The court was hearing a plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy today seeking urgent hearing of Ayodhya conflict in the apex court.

The court asked factions involved to sit together to arrive at an agreement and asked Swamy to discuss the parties and inform it about the decision on March 31.

The court also recommended if needed, a principal mediator can be chosen by the court for settling the issue. Chief Justice J.S. Khehar said if the parties want him to mediate then he is ready for the task. (ANI)