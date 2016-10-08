And the Most Outstanding Celebrity Woman of the Year award goes to……

Mumbai, Oct 08: Do you know who are the Most Outstanding Celebrity woman of the year is? Yes, it is our beloved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently received the ‘Outstanding Celebrity Woman of the Year’ award while featuring among Outlook Business’ 19 outstanding women.

The lovely lady of Bollywood, who featured on the Outlook Business cover recently, mentioned that she was thankful and happy, reports Pinkvilla.

The former Miss World looked gorgeous on the cover of the issue, which says, “19 women achievers share their successful, entrepreneurial journey in a candid conversation with Outlook Business.

The 42-year-old beauty and mother said that the most beautiful experience of her life was her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

She also spoke of her success mantra and advised women to be the best version of themselves, everyday.