Over 700 students expelled from different Medical Institutes for alleged irregularities

Chennai,India, September 14: Reports says, More than 700 students in seven private medical college and deemed universities of Puducherry has been expel by the medical council of India for irregularities. The students, the council said had been admitted last year in violation of rules under management quota

Earlier in last year, admissions through medical entrance exam NEET have been a mandatory by the Supreme Court.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy stated that the institutions that were responsible for the situation. “The Puducherry government had no role in it,” he said

The Medical council stated that these institutions admitted students who did not quality the test, Many students were allegedly admitted after the last date

The move by medical regulatory body came after Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi wrote to it in response to complaints from parents. In July, the council had cancelled the admissions of nearly a hundred students enrolled in post-graduation courses for similar reasons.

At the time, the colleges had admitted the students even though they had not undergone counselling by the CENTAC, another procedure made compulsory by the Supreme Court, Ms Bedi had said.

Mr Narayanasamy’s had earlier requested that the counselling dates for admission of students under management quota to three private colleges be cancelled. In July, the Medical Council had rejected the proposal, Ms Bedi said.