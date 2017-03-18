Over speed burnt Ashwin Sundar and wife Nivediatha alive in BMW: Video

Over speed burnt Ashwin Sunder and wife Nivediatha alive in BMW: Video.

Chennai, March 18: The famous car racer Ashwin Sundar and his wife Nivediatha were killed in a tragic incident. Nivedhitha was a doctor working at a private hospital in Chennai. Reportedly, his BMW caught fire after it hit another car on the side of the road. Pictures circulating in social media shows a car being burnt under a tree. And onlookers might have taken the video and photos. Unfortunately, no one is found trying to extinguish the fire.

There are other reports too like the BMW has lost control and eventually hit a tree and burst into flames. Both Ashwin and Niveditha were burnt alive as they could not get out of the car in time.

According to police, the accident occurred around 3:00 AM and that Ashwin was driving the car above the allowed speed limit.

Video of Ashwin’s BMW burning.

