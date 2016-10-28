Oversized bowtie is Sonam Kapoor’s latest ‘power dressing’

October 28, 2016 | By :

New Delhi ,Oct. 28 (ANI): Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor does not seem to go out of style even in an oversized conventional bowtie.

Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to post pictures of the 31-year-old actress sporting a Dice Kayek, a Paris-based fashion brand known for its loud style and unique take on women’s couture wear.

The pictures were captioned, “Power dressing doesn’t mean I can’t work a bow… Is what this look says to me” and “@sonamkapoor about hit the @mumbaifilmfestival in @dicekayek couture.”

Sonam reportedly attended the ‘JIO MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival’ where she congratulated the organizers on the huge success this year and wished them all the best.

Tags:
Related News
Sonam Kapoor is face of Swiss luxury watch brand IWC
Bollywood queen Sonam Kapoor ‘thrilled’ to star in ‘Pad Man’
Sonam Kapoor is looking forward to bringing ‘Battle for Bittora’ onscreen
Why Actress Sonam Kapoor said No to Modelling ?
Shine song of Colgate starring Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kanungo had gone viral on social media
He comes up with fake laughs at parties: Sonam Kapoor about Karan Johar
Top