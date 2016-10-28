Oversized bowtie is Sonam Kapoor’s latest ‘power dressing’

New Delhi ,Oct. 28 (ANI): Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor does not seem to go out of style even in an oversized conventional bowtie.

Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to post pictures of the 31-year-old actress sporting a Dice Kayek, a Paris-based fashion brand known for its loud style and unique take on women’s couture wear.

The pictures were captioned, “Power dressing doesn’t mean I can’t work a bow… Is what this look says to me” and “@sonamkapoor about hit the @mumbaifilmfestival in @dicekayek couture.”

Power dressing doesn’t mean I can’t work a bow… Is what this look says to me.?⚡️? @sonamkapoor in @dicekayek and @niravmodijewels A photo posted by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Oct 27, 2016 at 8:02am PDT

Sonam reportedly attended the ‘JIO MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival’ where she congratulated the organizers on the huge success this year and wished them all the best.