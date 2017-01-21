Owaisi always has absurd analogy and best way to reply to all his question is being silent, Shaina NC of BJP

Mumbai, Jan. 21: Lashing out at Asaduddin Owaisi for terming Jallikattu protest a lesson for Hindutva forces, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen ( AIMIM) chief always comes up with some absurd analogy for vote bank politics.

“Owaisi always has an absurd analogy and I think the best way to reply to all his question is by being silent,” BJP leader Shaina NC told ANI.

Shaina further said that the BJP doesn’t want to fall in trap of vote bank politics by commenting over Owaisi’s statement.

Owaisi yesterday said that Jallikattu protest was a lesson for Hindutva forces.

“#Jallikattuprotest Lesson for Hindutva forces, Uniform Civil Code cannot be “imposed” this nation cannot have one CULTURE we celebrate all,” Owaisi had tweeted.

Meanwhile, in a respite to the people of Tamil Nadu, the Centre yesterday gave approval to an ordinance revoking the ban on Jallikattu.

In consultation with Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, the ministries forwarded the ordinance to President Pranab Mukherjee for his assent.

This latest development came in the wake of sea of protesters that continued to swell on the Marina beach in Chennai for the fourth day as supporters of Jallikattu staged their protest.

The Supreme Court, which had banned the sport in 2014, has agreed not to pass any interim order for a week.(ANI)