Emission level alert will soon come from on-board system controlled unit in vehicles

Mumbai, September 21: A computer-based, system-controlled unit will warn car owners if the emission released by their vehicles are beyond the permissible limit when new rules set by the government kick in by early 2020, according to the Business Standard.

A more stringent tamper-proof, on-board diagnostic (OBD) system, when compared to the current generation, will be equipped in vehicles that will keep emissions under check and alert the owner when the limit is breached.

The report in Business Standard points out that the latest initiative is a part of a major overhaul planned by the government to rein in on the sensitive issue of vehicular emission and safety. Manufacturers are already working on moving towards Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emissions norms as well as conforming to the upcoming Bharat NCAP (formerly Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program).

“Vehicles shall be equipped with On-Board Diagnostic (BS VI – OBD) systems for emission control which shall have the capability of identifying the likely area of malfunction by means of fault codes stored in computer memory”, stated a notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The new norms will be rolled out in two phases. The first one (BS-VI OBD-1) which will be applicable on all vehicles made after April 1, 2020, will have a predefined threshold limit for harmful emissions like NMHC, CO, NOx and PM. The second phase (BS-VI OBD-2) to be rolled out from April 1, 2023, will see tighter restrictions on NOx and PM emissions.

“We have OBDs in our cars for many years but the new OBD system proposed by the government are very stringent compared to the present generation ones. Not only will they be tamper-proof since it will be part of the system it will also alert the driver to take the car to the service center for diagnosis at the earliest by way of perhaps an indicator light,” said a senior executive from one of India’s auto companies as quoted in the Business Standard.

This system will also been seen on two-wheelers where manufacturers will have to adhere to the same deadline rolled out in two phases as for car makers. OBD on two-wheelers will indicate the number of kilometers the vehicle has traveled after malfunction.

The government came under fire nine months ago when cars made by German giant Volkswagen in India were found to have been emitting pollutants nine times more than the permissible limits. The company then announced the country’s biggest recall till date of more than 323,000 cars.

OBDs were first (OBD-1) mandatorily fitted on vehicles in India produced after April 1, 2010. This was followed by OBD-2 deadline of April 1, 2013.