Oxford University Press launches compact English-Assamese Dictionary to learn English for Assamese

Guwahati , June 15: Oxford University Press (OUP) has launched the compact English-English Assamese Dictionary, offering speakers of Assamese a vital tool for learning the English language.

The Oxford Compact English-English Assamese Dictionary is a notable addition to OUP’s 23 existing bilingual dictionaries in Indian languages.

Speaking at the dictionary launch on Wednesday, Higher Education, Trade and Professional Learning, OUP India, business head, Paras Bansal said, “The development of the pedagogically advanced English-English Assamese Dictionary is a significant milestone for OUP’s professional learning programme – this launch gives us extended reach into the vital Assamese market which has a large young population desirous of improving their proficiency in the English language, for both personal and professional development.”

“The development of customized local learning solutions is testimony to OUP’s long-standing commitment to the Indian marketplace, where we have successfully operated for over 105 years,” Paras added.

Some of the important features of the dictionary are:

• Bilingual dictionary to build English language vocabulary and enable the learning of English with the help of one’s mother tongue.

• It includes 24,000 words, phrases, idioms, phrasal verbs and derivatives with their translations in Assamese

• Pronunciation guide of English words and 500 notes on spelling, grammar and pronunciation.

• Over 200 illustrations, 13,000 example sentences and 1,100 synonyms and opposites.

Oxford University Press is a department of the University of Oxford. It furthers the University’s objective of excellence in research, scholarship, and education by publishing worldwide. (ANI)