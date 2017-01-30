Oxford University Press organises English skill workshop for primary and secondary school teachers.

New Delhi, Jan. 28: Oxford University Press India (OUP) organised an interactive Nelson English skills workshop for primary and secondary school teachers on Monday. The workshop was led by Heather French, a trainer who has over 25 years of classroom experience in British and international primary and secondary schools around the world.

The NES (Nelson English Skill) workshop introduced teachers to latest interactive methods for effective teaching skills to help them achieve high standards by using Nelson English Skills for their regular classroom teaching.

“OUP’s teacher training workshops have always been appreciated, and has enabled to foster a two-way communication with the teacher, and better understand their work environment, needs and challenges,” said Sivaramakrishnan V, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India.

The workshop, held at RN Shah School in Juhu, Mumbai, by Heather French saw participation from over 35 school teachers. French emphasised on how learning could be an even more delightful experience for students if teachers understood the thoughts of children and made them overcome their problems which they face on a day-to-day basis.

Heather brought in her rich global experience to captivate the minds of the teachers, as she made them understand about grammar, comprehension, speaking and handwriting skills in their classroom teaching. She stressed on the need for teachers to continuously introduce new methodologies in teaching and assessing young learners on these above key skills. She kept her focus on exploring practical activities in classroom teaching for the benefit of students. (ANI)