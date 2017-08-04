Oxford university student solves IIT JEE paper with ease on Quora,gets the abusive end of the stick of Indian anger and peculiar attitude

Oxford,August4:An Oxford university student is getting too much hate from Indians after he solved an IIT-JEE test with ease, getting every answer right.

Jack Fraser, who is currently “between 3rd and 4th year of an MPhys Integrated Masters degree at the University of Oxford” seemingly solved the IIT-JEE paper as fun on Quora , a website where people tend to ask questions from each other. Now, he and his family is getting abused by a lot of Indians.

It all started when someone asked “can Jack Fraser solve the JEE paper?” Fraser apparently gets lots of these questions. His Quora profile is full of such questions, and then his answers. “How much time does Jack Fraser spend researching a question before answering?” he was once asked. And then someone asked, “will Jack Fraser ever write a book?” So, when someone asked Fraser about JEE, he reportedly decided to take a look.

“I thought it would be a laugh to sit down and do the paper, and see how I did. There were two papers, about 80 multiple choice questions each,” he writes on Quora. “Now. This is where I made my mistake. I told them how I breezed through it. I did it in about a third of the allowed time, and with 100 per cent correct answers.”

This apparently didn’t go down with Indians, who are fairly up there in large numbers on Quora. They thought he was lying because the perception in India is that JEE is a very difficult examination. The perception apparently is that you have to be some sort of a wizard to crack it. “It didn’t go down well. I was called a liar. Insults were thrown. One guy called me scum. I was told there was simply no way a simpleton like me could do well on this — it is simply the hardest exam to ever grace the face of this planet,” writes Fraser.

The Oxford student then reportedly tried to some sanity to the whole conversation he was having with trolls and the abusive Indians. He said that JEE was easy for him because he was studying in a course that was much more advanced than what school students who take the JEE learn.

“I am a third-year physics student. This is a high school-level paper, taken by 17-year-olds who haven’t spent 3 years at university studying physics, I have been sitting physics exams every year for 7 years now. Multiple choice makes exams immeasurably easier… it thus comes as no surprise that I found a test designed for people much less educated in physics than me pretty easy.

It would be significantly more worrying if Pounds 27,000 being spent on 3 years at one of the best universities on this planet didn’t prepare me to ace an admissions test for another university,” he wrote.

But it had no effect. The abuses kept coming. Worryingly, people discovered Fraser on Facebook and also his family members. “My mother got some graphic pictures of male genitalia. My brother got sent threats.

My Facebook profile picture was reported for graphic indecency a few times, and I had a flood of abusive message appearing in my Message Request box. One guy sent me a picture of my (old) university accommodation, saying they knew where I lived, and that he was going to shiv me… It was really rather traumatic,” he wrote.

For now, thought it has got better. The abuses are no longer coming, although Fraser mentions on his Quora profile that he is not going to talk about JEE. “I’m not going to answer any more questions about the JEE. It seems like it’s a bit too touchy a subject,” he says.

He also says that he has nothing against India and people don’t need to apologise to him. (He has received some apologies from Indians who say that all are not like the ones who abused him). ” I am in fact madly in love with one of your countrywomen, and am perfectly aware that this is a small, idiotic minority.

There is no need to fret that I am tarring all Indians with the same brush,” he writes.

Although the incident happened some time ago, it still highlights the peculiar attitude Indians have developed towards IIT and IIM tests. Once these were simple examinations aimed at ensuring that meritorious students get into the IIMs and IITs.

But now they have turned into not only a sort of status symbol but also the tests that make or break a person’s life.

Millions of students start preparing for JEE since their early school days and failing to clear the test is often equated by family and society as calamitous event that would doom the student to whole of his life. With attitude like that surrounding JEE, it is possible that many Indians couldn’t believe that someone like Fraser got it right with such ease.