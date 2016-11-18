Why P Chidambaram didn’t debate demonetisation in Parliament

November 18, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Nov 18: Former finance minister P Chidambaram is believed to be upset that he was not allowed to initiate the demonetisation discussion in the Rajya Sabha. He had come armed with lots of points to counter the government’s stand on demonetisation and project the Congress Party views.

But Rahul Gandhi picked Anand Sharma as the man of the moment, ostensibly because he could debate in Hindi, which the Congress VP felt would be more effective and take the party’s message far and wide.

But Sharma turned out to be a flop show and we hear that many in the Congress have been particularly happy.

So Chidambaram chose to give exclusive interviews to TV channels where he had articulated the same points he had prepared for Rajya Sabha.

Tags: , ,
Related News
I.T notice may land in doorstep, if you deposited Rs 15 lakh during demonetisation
Economic Survey: Demonetisation led to rise of financial saving
Congress, BJP fight it over ‘pakoda’ in Twitter
Man who consumes poison before Uttarakhand minister dies
Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram to visit the UK
P Chidambaram lashes out at PM Modi, asking what happened to jobs promised during 2014 general elections
Top