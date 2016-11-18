Why P Chidambaram didn’t debate demonetisation in Parliament

New Delhi, Nov 18: Former finance minister P Chidambaram is believed to be upset that he was not allowed to initiate the demonetisation discussion in the Rajya Sabha. He had come armed with lots of points to counter the government’s stand on demonetisation and project the Congress Party views.

But Rahul Gandhi picked Anand Sharma as the man of the moment, ostensibly because he could debate in Hindi, which the Congress VP felt would be more effective and take the party’s message far and wide.

But Sharma turned out to be a flop show and we hear that many in the Congress have been particularly happy.

So Chidambaram chose to give exclusive interviews to TV channels where he had articulated the same points he had prepared for Rajya Sabha.