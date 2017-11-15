P Chidambaram lashes out at PM Modi, asking what happened to jobs promised during 2014 general elections

Ahmedabad/Gujarat, November 15: P Chidambaram on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday that what happened to the employment opportunities that was promised in the 2014 general elections.

P Chidambaram lashed out at the Centre for demonetization and Goods and Services Tax and said that it was implemented very badly. P Chidambaram said that demonetization was a major blow to the Indian economy and it was completely unconcerned about the problems of common man.

The senior Congress leader P Chidambaram told these statements while addressing at a gathering at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industries event. P Chidambaram further mentioned that did the black money, fake currency or corruption was eliminated after demonetization? He said that neither of these objectives were achieved.

P Chidambaram said that after Rs. 500 and 1000 notes were banned on November 8, 2016. Around 15 crore daily labourers could not eat properly for so many days when only 40 per cent of ATMs were working.

Demonetisation was a thoughtless and rash decision that turned out to be a colossal mistake and imposed a huge cost in terms of denting economic growth and heaping misery on millions of ordinary people. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 12, 2017

While talking about the GST issue, P Chidambaram said that I would like to thank the Gujarat Assembly elections due to which the central government was forced to slash GST by three quarters on many items. They did not do it for Himachal Pradesh’s elections, but winning the Gujarat elections was very important to the BJP.

P Chidambaram claimed that the growth rate dropped during NDA rule due to demonetisation. He questioned that why the prices of petrol and diesel were high despite the fact that since May 2014, prices of international crude oil prices fell drastically.

Why is petrol, electricity, construction sector not included in the GST system. Why are they are not allowing to input credit to industries. Why the active government messed up the GST as conceived by the UPA government.