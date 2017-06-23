P.V Sindhu knocked out of the Australian Open Super Series by Taipei’s Tai-Tzu Ying in the quarter-final

Sydney,June23: P.V Sindhu was knocked out of the Australian Open Super Series in the quarter-final by World No.1 Tai-Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei. Sindhu lost 10-21, 22-20, 21-16 in the closely fought encounter.

The first game was an easy walkthrough for the Indian, as Tai struggled to get into the game and Sindhu prevailed 21-10. Tai had no response to the barrage of smashes which Sindhu threw at her, which all seemed to be a part of a good solid strategy.

The second game was a much tighter affair, with Tai prevailing 22-20 in a see-saw battle. World No.1 upped her own game, and rushed to a 4-1 lead, but then Sindhu clawed her way back to 8-8.

It was a neck to neck battle at that time, and Sindhu then took a 13-10 lead, before Tai won 4 points on the trot to take a 14-13 lead. Tai was focusing on making Sindhu move, and she was trying to use the deceptive drop shots but Sindhu kept her guard. Sindhu in fact had a game point, and would be disappointed that she allowed Tai to come back and take the game 22-20. Altohugh, to Tai’s credit she handled the pressure well.

The third game was again neck-to-neck, with both players trying to outdo the other, Sindhu then raced to a 14-10 lead but Tai showed why she is the world’s best player as she made a comeback to make it 15-15, before carrying on the momentum to win the set 21-16.