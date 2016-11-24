Packed with ‘Selfie Panorama’: HTC Desire 10 Pro smartphone launched at Rs 26,490

New Delhi, Nov 24 : Firing up the mid-range smartphone segment, Taiwan-based HTC Corporation on Thursday launched Desire 10 Pro at Rs 26,490 in India that comes packed with “selfie panorama” mode to capture wide-angle photos.

The smartphone will be available in retail outlets by mid-December.

“Desire 10 Pro is inspired by many of the same innovations that have made the flagship HTC 10 so popular, making it the most brilliant ‘Desire’ ever,” Faisal Siddiqui, President, South Asia, HTC, told reporters here.

The device features a 5.5-inch full-HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass, MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core processor paired up with 4GB RAM and runs on “HTC Sense” feature on top of Android 6 Marshmallow operating system.

The smartphone sports 20MP laser auto-focus rear camera and a 13MP selfie camera, packs HTC BoomSound, has 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB and houses 3,000mAh battery.

The company also unveiled “HTC 10 Evo” smartphone, featuring an all-metal body design which is water, splash and dust resistant.

HTC 10 Evo, for which the availability date is yet to be announced, features a 5.5-inch quad-HD display with Gorilla Glass 5, Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 octa-core processor paired with 3GB pf RAM and runs on HTC Sense on top of Android 7 operating system.

The device has 16MP phase detection auto-focus rear camera and a 8MP front camera that can also record in full-HD.

The smartphone has 32GB of internal memory that can be expanded up to 2TB, houses 3,200mAh battery and packs “Quick Charge 2.0” technology.

–IANS