‘Padmaavat will live’: SC has ordered all state govts to abide by the order

New Delhi, Jan 23: In reply to the plea submitted by the BJP ruled state governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Monday to reconsider the order earlier stated to screen ‘Padmaavat’, Supreme Court has pulled up the state governments and asked them to ‘abide by the court order’.

Along with the state government’s plea, the court has also dismissed KarniSena’s request to ban the movie which according to them has shown their Rajput queen in bad light.

Earlier, the apex court refused to entertain a plea filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma who claimed that the certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to ‘Padmaavat’ was illegal.

On Monday, Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena protesters opposed to the release of the movie Padmaavat burned three buses and damaged the window panes of at least six more buses in different parts of Mehsana district.

Meanwhile, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus is all set for a worldwide January 25 release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

The film is based on 16th-century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem ‘Padmavat’.