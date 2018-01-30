PadmaFavoritism | RSS Pracharak P.Parameswaran self nominates and bags Padma Vibhushan?

According to government data available, the latest Padma Vibhushan awardee P.Parameshawaran nominated himself for the title. P.Parameshwaran who hails from Keralam is considered as the seniormost Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pracharak and ideologue in the state.

Totally 4 people recommended P Parameshwaran for the award and that includes the name of himself. There are discussions happening that, this could be a mistake by the person who filled the online forum. Anyways there hasn’t been any clarification from the authorities about it yet.

The government of Kerala nominated total 35 people for different Padma awards but the centre allowed the title to only one person on the list and that is not P. Parameswaran.

It is to be noted that, from 2016, as part of making Padma award more ‘transparent’, the application form changed to online format and citizens can also nominate their favorite person. In this, one can also do self-nomination and P. Parameshwaran could have used that opportunity.

Apart from Parameshwaran, Dr. MR Rajagopal and Lakshmikutty Amma got the Padma title this year from Kerala. And both were not on the list submitted by Kerala government.

Anyhow, In a recent Radio talk, Prime minister of India, Narendra Modi said that Making the [nomination] process online has led to transparency. The selection process for these awards has undergone a transformation, “Now the identity of the awardee is not the deciding factor of the award, rather the importance of his work is increasing”.

Final list of nomination