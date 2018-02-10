#PadmanChallenge gets slapped with stained pad
In a Facebook post, Ayushi Mittal slapped the ‘glorified commitment’ of Bollywood and other marketing agencies who are relentlessly promoting ‘Padman challenge’ with high-end privileged class and clean pads.
Here is the post.
And for those who think it is trendy and fancy to pose with an unused pad and project yourselves as aware and sensitive, clearly, it is not. Now, this is what a pad should look like.
Like, it’s been too much now. Women have been having periods since the last 55,000 years or more and will have it till the human kind exists. And feeling empowered by holding a clean pad and supporting the “cause” sounds so lame to me. I understand that it is a sensitive issue that needs awareness. But what logic is it to create this hype two weeks before the movie releases, mint money, and then boom, to hell with the “cause”. PEOPLE SEE THROUGH THAT YOU KNOW???
Arunachalam Muruganathan made low-cost sanitary pads, available to women who couldn’t afford it. Again, in my opinion, it would have made so much more sense if the Pad Man team could have used their promotion budgets to provide the underprivileged, rural, tribal women with sanitary napkins. Or maybe by holding the sanitary napkin also protested against the exorbitant GST that is being charged on it.
The other day when the University area was littered with naked pads being trampled upon by thousands who had no respect for female lives, let alone promotional gimmicks. The #PadmanChallenge is ridiculously sad, the number of pads being photographed over as badges of honour, I’m sorry I fucking could have survived a whole 6 months of course with the ones that are just being taken out to be there on Sonamkapoor ‘s feed.
#IAmFuckingInfuriated.