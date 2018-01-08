‘Padmavati’ movie officially changed its name to ‘Padmavat’

New Delhi, January 08: The movie ‘Padmavati’ made a lot of controversies even just after the announcement of the movie itself.

Now, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming opus magnum ‘Padmavati’ got its official name changed to ‘Padmavat’.

A producer of the Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, the bankrollers behind the historical movie, confirmed the name change on Monday and said that the movie will be released on January 25, 2017, Worldwide.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently gave U/A certification along with some modifications and suggested to change its title to ‘Padmavat’.

The movie was supposed to release on December 1 last year but faced violent blockade from several right-wing outfits.

R Balki-directed “Padman” featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead will also release on the same date, to cash-in on the Republic Day long weekend.