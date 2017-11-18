Padmavati row: Rajput Karni Sena calls for Bharat Bandh on December 1

Gurugram, November 18: As there exist a whole lot of controversies over the release of the film ‘Padmavati’, Rajput Karni Sena has eventually called for a Bharat Bandh on December 1.

It is on December 1 Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is decided to be released.

Rajput Karni Sena is a Rajput caste institution which was established in the year 2006. It is based in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The organisation promotes “national unity” and is opposed to caste-based difference and “corruption”.

Lokendra Singh Kalvi, Rajput Karni Sena President told media, “we won’t let ‘Padmavati’ release. We have given a call for Bharat Bandh on December 1.”

Lokendra Singh Kalvi added that they are planning to conduct various programmes in various cities. “Being the 37th descendent of Rani Padmavati, it would be unfortunate for us to see her as the lover of Alaudin Khilji,” he said.

He further added, “earlier in January, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said that he would show the film even before its release. Why is he not doing that? Now, we don’t want that as the whole country is waiting for the release to be postponed.”

“Who is Deepika Padukone to say that the film is going to release on December 1? I, on behalf of Rajput Karni Sena and all social institutions, assure them the film will not release,” he stressed.

On Saturday, the Rajput Karni Sena conducted a press meet. In the press meet, Lokendra Singh Kalvi said the issue is not confined to just the Rajputs but it’s about the honour of all women.