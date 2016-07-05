Paes-Hingis cruise into mixed doubles third round in Wimbledon 2016

London, July 5 : Indian tennis ace Leander Paes and his Swiss partner Martina Hingis continued their rich vein of form as they advanced to the third round of the mixed doubles event here at Wimbledon with a comfortable victory.

The defending champions recorded a 6-4, 6-4 win over New Zealand-German pair of Artem Sitak and Laura Siegemund in the second round contest that lasted for one hour and 16 minutes at the All England Club.

The 16th-seeded Indo-Swiss pair could face a tricky encounter next as they are likely to meet second seeds Bruno Soares and Elena Vesnina in the third round.

Paes and Hingis won the French Open mixed doubles title last month and are also the defending champions at the US Open.

In another match, Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Anastasia Rodionova overcame Philippines’ Treat Huey and Alicja Rosolska of Poland 6-3, 7-5 to reach the third round.

