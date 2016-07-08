Paes-Hingis knocked out in mixed doubles third round in Wimbledon 2016

London, July 8 : Defending champions Leander Paes and his Swiss partner Martina Hingis were knocked out of the Wimbledon after losing their third round clash in the mixed doubles event.

Despite claiming the opening set, the Indo-Swiss pair failed to sustain the momentum as they were beaten 6-3, 3-6, 2-6 by Finland’s Henri Kontinen and Heather Watson of Britain.

With the loss, the Indian challenge at the All-England Club has come to an end.

Earlier, title holders Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis crashed out of the women’s doubles after losing 2-6 2-4 to Timea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova in the quarterfinals. (ANI)