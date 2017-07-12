Pahalgam market observes shut down over attack on Amarnath pilgrims

Srinagar, July 12: Protesting against the terror attack on pilgrims, the market in Pahalgam near the Nunwan base camp of the Amarnath yatra has observed a shutdown on Wednesday. However, the yatra, which passes through the Pahalgam market along the traditional route to the cave shrine, was going on smoothly.

“The shops and different business foundations in Pahalgam visitor resort watched a total shutdown today in challenges the assault on Amarnath travellers,” a police official said.

A few exchange bodies including the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, travel and tourism players; and common society bunches yesterday held a noiseless dissent against the assault on Amarnath pioneers.

Separatist gatherings including the two groups of Hurriyat Conference and JKLF have likewise denounced the assaults on the travellers saying those behind the episode were not companions of Kashmiris.

Seven Amarnath explorers, including six ladies, were killed and 21 harmed when fear mongers assaulted a transport in Kashmir’s Anantnag region on Monday evening.

The assault occurred when they were coming back to Jammu from Srinagar, subsequent to going to the buckle hallowed place of Lord Shiva, situated in the Himalayas at a height of 12,756 feet.